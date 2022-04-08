Marcum Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $164.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.