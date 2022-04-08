Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $7,539,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

SBAC opened at $370.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

