Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 831 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 438,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $14,810,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.19. 5,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

