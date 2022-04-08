Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.48 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.