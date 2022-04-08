Mark Aedy Acquires 1,544 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,792.81).

British Land stock opened at GBX 525.80 ($6.90) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 71.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.99).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

