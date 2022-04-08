Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $370.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.