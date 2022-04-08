Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 141,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

