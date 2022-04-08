McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

