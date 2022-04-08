MCDEX (MCB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00105985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

