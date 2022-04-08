MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MediciNova by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.