MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
