Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.