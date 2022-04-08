Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.