Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.14. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
About Merus (Get Rating)
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
