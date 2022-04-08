Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.14. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.