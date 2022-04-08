Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 3,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

