Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head-To-Head Survey

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 108.20 -$91.00 million N/A N/A Arteris $37.86 million 10.91 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Arteris has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Materials and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arteris has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 114.99%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

Arteris beats Meta Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

