Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,259,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 557.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

