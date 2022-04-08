Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.44. The firm has a market cap of £162.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,672.13).

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.