Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $36.46 Million

Metronome (MET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006131 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $36.46 million and $23,385.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.99 or 0.07495339 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.69 or 1.00068507 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,983,424 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,850 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.