MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of MGEE opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.