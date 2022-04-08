MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MGEE opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

