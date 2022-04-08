MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Up to $88.76

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.76, but opened at $92.00. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 4,618 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock worth $1,336,380. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

