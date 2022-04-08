Michael Alan Bell Sells 12,529 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GLW stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

