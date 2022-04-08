Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.