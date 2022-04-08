Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

MALRF stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

