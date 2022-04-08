Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $15.93 or 0.00036754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $38,972.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.68 or 0.07514042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,432.67 or 1.00180041 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

