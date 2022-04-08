Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 13,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,727. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

