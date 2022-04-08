Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $9.48 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

