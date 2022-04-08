Mithril Price Reaches $0.0399 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $11.85 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

