Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MITUY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)
