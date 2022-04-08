Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of MC opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,391,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

