Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE MC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

