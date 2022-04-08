Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

