Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MONRF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moncler from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $78.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.