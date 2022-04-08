monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $145.24 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

