Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYSRF. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.