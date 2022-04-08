Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

