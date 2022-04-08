Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 460

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

LON:MOON opened at GBX 212.70 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

About Moonpig Group (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.