Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $362.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FDS opened at $444.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.75 and a 200 day moving average of $432.63. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

