Morgan Stanley Cuts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,758.37.
Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
