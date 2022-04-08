Morgan Stanley Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

