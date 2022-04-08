Morgan Stanley Cuts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $19.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 795,708 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 419,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 215,961 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.