Morgan Stanley Cuts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 434

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.36) to GBX 781 ($10.24) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 815 ($10.69) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.65.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

