Morgan Stanley Cuts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €167.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 86,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.