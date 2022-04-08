Morgan Stanley Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $225.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
