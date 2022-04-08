Morgan Stanley Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $225.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

