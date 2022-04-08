Morgan Stanley Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 55

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

