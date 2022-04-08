Morgan Stanley Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 55

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $59.80.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
