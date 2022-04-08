Morgan Stanley Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 290

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KHNGY. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.20.
KHNGY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
