Morgan Stanley Raises Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

AEG stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

