Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $56.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $46.49 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

