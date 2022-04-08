Morgan Stanley Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $61.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $64,982,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

