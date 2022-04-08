Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.54) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($94,108.25).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

