Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

